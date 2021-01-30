Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Shares Down 0.4%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) shares traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.62. 11,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 14,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.