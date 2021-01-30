Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Down 47.1% in January

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE ETW opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,678,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 159,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

