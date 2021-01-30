Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the December 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EXG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 848,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,412. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2,070.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

