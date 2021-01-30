eBay (EBAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

