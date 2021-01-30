EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0011

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $551,517.81 and approximately $67,284.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.81 or 0.00917921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.88 or 0.04506345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018855 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

