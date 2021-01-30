EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0434 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $449,546.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,267.83 or 1.00112225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00023535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023566 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000214 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

