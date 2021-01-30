Edgeware (EDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.57 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $94.32 million and $1.57 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00069361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00914362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.29 or 0.04715868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018594 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00028254 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,980,541,416 coins and its circulating supply is 5,411,896,495 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

Buying and Selling Edgeware

Edgeware can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

