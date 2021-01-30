Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EGDW stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. Edgewater Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81.
About Edgewater Bancorp
