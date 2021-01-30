Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.50 and traded as high as $402.36. Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at $400.50, with a volume of 296,613 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £530.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.50.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Company Profile (LON:EFM)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.

