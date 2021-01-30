Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 68.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.