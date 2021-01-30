Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after purchasing an additional 524,179 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,457,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,391 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,433,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,099,000 after purchasing an additional 649,689 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $783,842.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,241.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,133 shares of company stock worth $25,683,545. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

