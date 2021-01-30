Effect.AI Market Cap Tops $5.60 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Effect.AI token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $93,074.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00192313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $741.92 or 0.02174591 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.