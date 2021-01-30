EFFORCE (WOZX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.43 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One EFFORCE token can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00003702 BTC on exchanges. EFFORCE has a market cap of $44.36 million and $23.43 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00131895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00264896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00065460 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,561.09 or 0.93089231 BTC.

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,347,688 tokens. The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

EFFORCE Token Trading

EFFORCE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFFORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EFFORCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EFFORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

