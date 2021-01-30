EFFORCE (WOZX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.88 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $45.91 million and approximately $27.88 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EFFORCE token can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00130188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00264113 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064979 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,439.83 or 0.92151917 BTC.

EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,347,688 tokens. The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io

