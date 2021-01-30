Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.25. Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1,515,115 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.84.

Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) Company Profile (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 42 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

