Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 10,695 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

