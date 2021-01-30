Elastos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $39.84 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $2.31 or 0.00006764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007539 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001756 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000199 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000227 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

