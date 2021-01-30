Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOLO shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth $890,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOLO stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.