Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in January

Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the December 31st total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,606.0 days.
Shares of EPWDF stock remained flat at $$15.54 during trading hours on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14.
Electric Power Development Company Profile
