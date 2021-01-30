Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in January

Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the December 31st total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,606.0 days.

Shares of EPWDF stock remained flat at $$15.54 during trading hours on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

