Electrum Dark Trading Up 22.5% This Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $11,095.68 and approximately $99.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00079808 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015978 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00039089 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00337262 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000220 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a token. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.