Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 326,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,879 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $207.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

