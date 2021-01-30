Elitium (EUM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $394,049.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $142.32 million and $394,049.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $4.73 or 0.00013792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00892350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00051795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.75 or 0.04294067 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018017 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.