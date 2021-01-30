Elitium Hits Market Capitalization of $140.68 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Elitium has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $140.68 million and $393,638.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00013764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00911436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.60 or 0.04564566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.