Ellaism 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $463.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $185,574.32 and $463.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.19 or 0.04008060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00021930 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,326,210 coins and its circulating supply is 41,274,879 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.