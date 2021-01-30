Elrond ERD Price Down 0.8% This Week (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00129881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00260514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064049 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,670.79 or 0.91683297 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

