Elrond Price Reaches $70.33 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 89.6% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $70.33 or 0.00209329 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $215.11 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.80 or 0.01743485 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,092,642 coins and its circulating supply is 16,794,614 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.