Elrond Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $230.14 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $66.76 or 0.00195669 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 80.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $630.48 or 0.01847776 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,098,592 coins and its circulating supply is 16,799,970 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

