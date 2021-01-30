ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $49,158.77 and $11,608.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.02 or 0.00910161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.43 or 0.04593049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018617 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

