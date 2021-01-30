ELTCOIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,327.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $50,905.60 and approximately $6,327.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.37 or 0.00861045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.20 or 0.04377122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018026 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN (CRYPTO:ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars.

