EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Update

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on EMKR. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCORE stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.01. 164,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. Research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

