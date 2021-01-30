Emercoin (EMC) Hits Market Cap of $4.82 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $59,239.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 163.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00038187 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048387 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,860,390 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.