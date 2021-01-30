Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 202.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,888. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

