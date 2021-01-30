Eminer Market Cap Tops $6.02 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Eminer coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Eminer has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066947 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00850306 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049523 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.33 or 0.04224115 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00028357 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018250 BTC.
Eminer Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “
Eminer Coin Trading
Eminer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.
