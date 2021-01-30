Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 103.4% in January

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 362.0 days.

Shares of Endesa stock remained flat at $$26.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. Endesa has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

ELEZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

