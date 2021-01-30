Endor Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $12.89 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $12.89 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00306915 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00030702 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003397 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000251 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.14 or 0.01808152 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

