Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0090 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $971,649.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00306345 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00030585 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003519 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001276 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.01569269 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.