Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,019,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 3,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,864 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Energizer by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Energizer by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.84. 494,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

