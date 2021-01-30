Energo (TSL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $523.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Energo token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $145,471.80 and approximately $523.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.14 or 0.00845484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.57 or 0.04203343 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018091 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

