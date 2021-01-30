Energo (TSL) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $156,193.97 and $311.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.42 or 0.00909763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00054409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.04 or 0.04636581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

