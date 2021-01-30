Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,571,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,970,566. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after buying an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 55,955 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,579,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

