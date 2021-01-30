Enigma Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $124,071.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.61 or 0.00302467 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00030905 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003496 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $553.46 or 0.01600277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.