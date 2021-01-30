Enjin Coin Hits Market Cap of $279.69 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $279.69 million and $44.03 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00068883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.91 or 0.00896070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.43 or 0.04581241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018450 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

ENJ is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,185,857 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.