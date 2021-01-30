Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $182.35 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $222.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.