Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Up 173.3% in January

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the December 31st total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

