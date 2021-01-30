Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2,243.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,104 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

