Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) (LON:NTQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.24

Shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) (LON:NTQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $14.50. Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 10,010 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.24. The firm has a market cap of £9.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

In other news, insider Andrew Law acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £16,250 ($21,230.73).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

