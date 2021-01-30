EnterCoin (ENTRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $478.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 166.6% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $193,680.64 and $478.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.00916905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.08 or 0.04619039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018652 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.