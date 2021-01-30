EOS (EOS) Price Tops $2.94

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. EOS has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and $3.77 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.94 or 0.00008580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,619,312 coins and its circulating supply is 950,118,901 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

