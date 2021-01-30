EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $32,158.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00131894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066147 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.17 or 0.95349743 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT's genesis date was May 31st, 2019.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

