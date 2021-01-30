Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,283,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 198,245 shares during the last quarter. Texas Children s bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 million, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.72. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 2.02%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

